Backpage.com co-founder pleads guilty -US Justice Department

A co-founder of Backpage.com pleaded guilty in federal court in Arizona on Thursday to charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said.

In his plea agreement, Carl Ferrer, 57, admitted that he had long been aware that the great majority of Backpage's "escort" and "adult" advertisements were for prostitution services, the department said in a statement.

Seven people employed by Backpage.com, including co-founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin, were charged in a 93-count indictment unsealed on Monday.

