Bank of England says technology glitches hit limited number of transactions
The Bank of England said on Thursday it was experiencing intermittent technology problems that are indirectly affecting its ability to process a limited number of transactions for wholesale counterparties.
"We have implemented workarounds to enable the Bank to operate as normal, including completing wholesale transactions in as timely a way as possible," the central bank said in a statement. "We are working to resolve the underlying issue as quickly as we can."
The Bank of England said the issue was not affecting the so-called real-time gross settlement or the CHAPS system, so the general public will see no impact on any of their banking services.
A central bank spokesman said the settlement day had been extended. The BoE said it would provide a further update on Friday morning.
