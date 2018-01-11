BAWAG online banking down due to technical problems

Technology

BAWAG online banking down due to technical problems

Austrian lender BAWAG's online banking services and its website were down on Thursday due to technical problems, a spokeswoman said, adding she could rule out a cyber attack.

The logo of BAWAG PSK Bank is pictured on one of its branches in Vienna, Austria, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Bookmark

VIENNA: Austrian lender BAWAG's online banking services and its website were down on Thursday due to technical problems, a spokeswoman said, adding she could rule out a cyber attack.

"We are currently experiencing problems with online banking, our app and our website due to a technical malfunction at our (internet services) provider," the spokeswoman said, adding that BAWAG's subsidiary Easybank was also affected.

"A hacking attack can be ruled out," she said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark