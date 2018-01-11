BAWAG online banking down due to technical problems

Austrian lender BAWAG's online banking services and its website were down on Thursday due to technical problems, a spokeswoman said, adding she could rule out a cyber attack.

"We are currently experiencing problems with online banking, our app and our website due to a technical malfunction at our (internet services) provider," the spokeswoman said, adding that BAWAG's subsidiary Easybank was also affected.

"A hacking attack can be ruled out," she said.

