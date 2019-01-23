Belgian metals producer Nyrstar hit by cyber-attack

REUTERS: Metals producer Nyrstar was hit by a cyber-attack on Tuesday and shut down some IT systems, including email, to contain the issue, the Belgian company said.

Nyrstar said that its metals processing and mining operations were not damaged by the attack.

"The cyber-attack issue has been contained and Nyrstar is currently working on a technical recovery plan with key IT partners and global cyber security agencies," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by David Goodman)