Bitcoin drops below US$15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell below US$15,000 on Monday after South Korea's financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 pct at US$14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)