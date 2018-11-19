Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

Bitcoin slumped to a new 13-month low on Monday, with the biggest cryptocurrency touching US$5173.23 on the Bitstamp platform.

Bitcoin was last down 5.2 percent at US$5270. The cryptocurrency, and other lesser coins including ethereum and XRP, endured a sell-off last week, with some blaming fears that a "hard fork" in bitcoin cash, where the smaller coin that split into two separate currencies, could destabilise others.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Helen Reid; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)