Bitcoin skids on news S Korea prepares to ban cryptocurrency trade

TOKYO: Bitcoin skidded on Thursday, after South Korea's justice minister said a bill to ban cryptocurrency trade was being prepared.

Bitcoin was down more than 10 percent on the Bitstamp exchange at US$13,350 on the newss, after earlier dropping as low as US$13,120, its weakest since Jan. 2.

