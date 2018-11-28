Bitcoin up 10 percent, on course for its biggest daily rise since April

FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON: Bitcoin rallied 10 percent on Wednesday to more than US$4,100, putting it on course for its biggest daily rise since mid-April as it pulled itself out of a recent slump.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit a daily high of US$4,157, its strongest in four days on the Bitstamp exchange. Other cryptocurrencies also rose.

Bitcoin has lost more than a third of its value in the last two weeks amid heavy selling pressure.

