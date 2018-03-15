BlackBerry extends CEO John Chen contract to 2023

BlackBerry Ltd, has extended the contract of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive John Chen by five years through November 2023, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013, charged with breathing life into struggling smartphone maker.

"John engineered a successful turnaround and has the company repositioned to apply its strengths and assets to the Enterprise of Things, an emerging category with massive potential," said Prem Watsa, the board's lead director.

