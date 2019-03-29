BlackBerry posts fourth-quarter profit on licensing and IP boost

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from a 71 percent rise in its licensing and IP revenue as it filed for more patents for its technologies.

REUTERS: Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit on Friday compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from a 71 percent rise in its licensing and IP revenue as it filed for more patents for its technologies.

Licensing and IP revenue, which also includes handing out licenses for BlackBerry's existing patents to other companies, rose to US$99 million in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$58 million a year earlier.

The company, which dominated the smartphone market nearly a decade ago before losing out to Apple Inc's iPhones and Android devices, has been trying to win investor confidence and make money by selling software to manage mobile devices to corporations and government agencies.

BlackBerry's net profit was US$51 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of US$10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to US$255 million from US$233 million.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 4.7 percent to US$9.30 before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)