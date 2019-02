REUTERS: Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it added more customers.

The company's net loss narrowed to US$19.7 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31, from US$32.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$163.7 million from US$136.7 million.

