Brazil court opens probe over bulk electoral messages on WhatsApp
BRASÍLIA: Brazilian top electoral court TSE approved on Friday opening a probe over actions to distribute bulk electoral messages against leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad over the WhatsApp messaging service, according to official documents.
