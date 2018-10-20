Brazil court opens probe over bulk electoral messages on WhatsApp

Brazil court opens probe over bulk electoral messages on WhatsApp

Brazilian top electoral court TSE approved on Friday opening a probe over actions to distribute bulk electoral messages against leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad over the WhatsApp messaging service, according to official documents.

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

