Britain's O2 says internet services restored after software glitch

REUTERS: O2's 4G cellular network has been restored, the British mobile operator said on Friday, following a software glitch which caused smartphone users to lose internet access.

"A review will be carried out with Ericsson to understand fully what happened", said O2, which is owned by Spain's Telefonica.

O2 and Softbank Group Corp's mobile phone unit, both software customers of Ericsson, reported disruptions to data services on Thursday that affected millions of customers.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)