Broadcom profit beats estimates on data centre strength

Broadcom Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its networking chips and storage solutions from data centres offset weakness in its wireless business, which boasts of customers such as Apple Inc .

REUTERS: Broadcom Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as demand for its networking chips and storage solutions from data centres offset weakness in its wireless business, which boasts of customers such as Apple Inc .

The San Jose, California-based company also forecast current-quarter revenue of US$5.05 billion, plus or minus US$75 million, above analysts' estimates of US$5.06 billion.

Advertisement

The company's net income attributable to common stock rose to US$3.72 billion, or US$8.33 per share, in the second quarter ended May 6, from US$440 million, or US$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue jumped to US$5.01 billion from US$4.19 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.88 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$4.76 per share on revenue of US$5.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)