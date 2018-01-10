Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks to reporters prior to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. on May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he will never invest in cryptocurrencies.

"I can say almost with certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end," Buffett told CNBC in an interview.

Buffett's comments come a day after JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud, referring to comments he made at a banking conference in September.

Bitcoin has taken the investing world by storm, surging to a high of more than US$19,000 and created a divide on Wall Street about whether it is a legitimate financial instrument.

Bitcoin was down around 3 percent at US$13,981.53.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

