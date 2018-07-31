Canada's Shopify posts bigger quarterly loss as costs soar

Shopify Inc, which helps e-commerce companies build their online stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as higher costs weighed on its earnings.

The company has been investing heavily in upgrading and introducing technologies to attract big and small merchants.

Total operating expenses at the Ottawa-based Shopify, which rivals seasoned software vendors such as Salesforce.com and Adobe Systems in the e-commerce solutions market, rose 63.2 percent to US$167.7 million in the second quarter.

Subscription revenue jumped 54.6 percent to US$110.7 million as more merchants joined the company's platform, driving up total revenue 61.5 percent to US$245.0 million.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, rose 56 percent.

Shopify's net loss widened to US$24 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$14 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's U.S-listed shares were marginally down premarket at US$147.40. They had closed at US$148.08 on Monday.

(Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)