Canada's Telus Corp reports 2.4 percent drop in quarterly profit

REUTERS: Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp reported a 2.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher operating expenses.

Telus's net income fell to CUS$412 million (US$322.45 million), or 69 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from CUS$422 million, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to CUS$3.38 billion from CUS$3.18 billion.

(US$1 = 1.2777 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)