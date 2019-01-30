Canon sees 5.2 percent dip in 2019 profit on China economic slowdown

Technology

Canon sees 5.2 percent dip in 2019 profit on China economic slowdown

Japan's Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected operating profit to drop 5.2 percent in 2019 as a Chinese economic slowdown hit demand for cameras and panel-making equipment.

A logo of Canon Inc is pictured at the 3D and Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo
A logo of Canon Inc is pictured at the 3D and Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected operating profit to drop 5.2 percent in 2019 as a Chinese economic slowdown hit demand for cameras and panel-making equipment.

The camera and printer manufacturer forecast operating profit to dip to 325 billion yen (US$2.97 billion) from 342.95 billion yen a year earlier, representing the first drop in three years, and missing a consensus 332.35 billion yen estimate of 18 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Operating profit for fourth quarter 2018 increased 30 percent to 99.6 billion yen from a year earlier.

(US$1 = 109.2700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark