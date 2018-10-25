Cathay Pacific shares plunge 6.5% after passenger data breach

HONG KONG: Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways plunged 6.5 per cent on Thursday (Oct 25) after the airline said data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines, had been accessed without authorisation.

Advertisement

The company said it initially discovered suspicious activity on its network in March 2018 and investigations in early May confirmed that certain personal data had been accessed.

Personal data accessed included "passenger name, nationality, date of birth, phone number, email, address, passport number, identity card number, frequent flyer programme membership number, customer service remarks and historical travel information," said the company.

Cathay said 860,000 passport numbers and about 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers were accessed, along with 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no Card Verification Value (CVV).



Cathay's shares were set to open down 2.5 per cent at HKUS$10.36, against a 1.9 per cent drop for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Richard Pullin)