China jails former internet regulator for 14 years for bribery

Technology

China jails former internet regulator for 14 years for bribery

A Chinese court on Tuesday jailed the former chief internet regulator, Lu Wei, for 14 years, after finding him guilty of bribery.

Lu Wei, head of Cyberspace Administration of China, attends a news conference in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Lu Wei, head of Cyberspace Administration of China, attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: A Chinese court on Tuesday jailed the former chief internet regulator, Lu Wei, for 14 years, after finding him guilty of bribery.

The court, in the eastern city of Ningbo, said in a statement that Lu had accepted the verdict and would not appeal.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark