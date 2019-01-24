China OKs mobile games of Tencent, NetEase for first time since March

Technology

China OKs mobile games of Tencent, NetEase for first time since March

Chinese regulators approved mobile games published by Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc for the first time since March 2018, government data showed on Thursday.

Illustration picture of Tencent Games logo on a mobile phone
A Tencent Games logo from an app is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/Files

Bookmark

BEIJING: Chinese regulators approved mobile games published by Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc for the first time since March 2018, government data showed on Thursday.

The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television approved 95 games in its fourth list since December, with two mobile games from Tencent and one from NetEase, the data showed.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Vincent Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark