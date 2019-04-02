China regulator approves 30 imported online video games, including Tencent's

China's regulators approved 30 imported online video games Tuesday, including Tencent's "Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming", according to a notice on the regulator's website.

It marked the first batch of imported online games approved since February 2018. China stopped granting licenses to monetise online games in March 2018, hurting the industry and developers such as Tencent and NetEase. China resumed approving domestic video games in December.

A test version of Game of Thrones, which is based on the U.S. hit television show and developed by Chinese games maker Yoozoo, was released in January.

NetEase, another games powerhouse in China, also had one imported video game approved on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Vincent Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)