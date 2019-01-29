China regulator approves new game by Tencent

China regulator on Tuesday green lit a new game published by Tencent Holdings Ltd in its fifth batch of approvals since December, when the watchdog resumed giving out licences after a freeze for most of last year.

BEIJING: China regulator on Tuesday green lit a new game published by Tencent Holdings Ltd in its fifth batch of approvals since December, when the watchdog resumed giving out licences after a freeze for most of last year.

Tencent's "Romantic Rose Garden" is among 95 games that have been approved, the regulator, China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Vincent Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)