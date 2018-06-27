China's Baidu to buy back up to US$1 billion shares

China's Baidu Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a plan to buy back up to US$1 billion of its shares, with repurchases taking place over the next 12 months.

The Nasdaq-listed search engine giant said the repurchases will be funded from the company's existing cash balance.

Baidu shares have risen about 40 percent in the past year and closed at US$250.77 on Tuesday.

The company said its board would review the share repurchase program periodically, and may adjust its terms and size.

In July 2015, Baidu announced a US$1 billion share buyback plan after the company's stock price slid following a weak earnings report.

Last May, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it planned to buy back shares worth up to US$6 billion over two years.

