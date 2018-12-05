China's Didi announces reorganisation plan to address safety issues

Technology

China's Didi announces reorganisation plan to address safety issues

Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing on Wednesday announced a reorganisation plan which it said was aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of its platform.

A Didi Chuxing driver prepares to open the application in his car in Beijing
A Didi Chuxing driver prepares to open the application in his car in Beijing, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing on Wednesday announced a reorganisation plan which it said was aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of its platform.

It said in a post on its official WeChat account that it had appointed a chief safety officer as well as a chief security officer, and would consolidate its ride-hailing services under a separate platform.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark