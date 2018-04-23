China's Didi Chuxing launches ride service in Mexico

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing on Monday launched its service in Toluca, Mexico, the company said, setting up a likely costly battle with rival Uber Technologies Inc in a key market.

Didi said its service Didi Express would be available in the capital city of the State of Mexico, an urban hub nearly 40 miles from Mexico City, and that the company had added a number of safety features including an emergency response system for drivers and riders.

Reuters was first to report Didi's launch in Toluca earlier this month.

