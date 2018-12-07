China's Huawei appoints chairman as acting CFO after executive's arrest

China's Huawei Technologies has appointed Chairman Liang Hua as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the arrest in Canada of its CFO, who faces extradition to the United States, staff briefed on an internal memo told Reuters.

HONG KONG: China's Huawei Technologies has appointed Chairman Liang Hua as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the arrest in Canada of its CFO, who faces extradition to the United States, staff briefed on an internal memo told Reuters.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Canada on Saturday at the request of U.S. authorities.

(Reporting By Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG and Yilei Sun in BEIJING; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)