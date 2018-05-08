China's JD.com posts 33.1 rise in quarterly revenue

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, reported a better-than-expected 33.1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by steady sales in a historically slow quarter.

The firm posted 100.13 billion yuan (US$15.73 billion) in revenue for the three months ended March 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of 98.9 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JD.com posted a net gain of 1.04 yuan per American depositary share, versus a loss of 0.17 yuan a year earlier. Sales are seasonally low for the country's e-commerce firms in the March quarter, but are expected to pick up in the June quarter around JD.com's flagship "618" sale event, China's second-largest online shopping event after Singles' Day.

(US$1 = 6.3666 Chinese yuan renminbi)

