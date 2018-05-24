China's Lenovo swings to biggest loss in almost a decade

Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group on Thursday reported a 69 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit and swung to its biggest annual loss in 9 years.

HONG KONG: Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group on Thursday reported a 69 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit and swung to its biggest annual loss in 9 years.

Net profit for the fourth quarter ended March was US$33 million, beating an average estimate of US$27.72 million from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue rose 11 percent to US$10.6 billion, bringing its full year revenue to a 3-year high of US$45 billion.

Lenovo's total loss for the year ending in March was US$189 million, down from a profit of US$535 million a year ago. That lagged an average estimate for a loss of US$161.3 million from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and was the worst since Lenovo posted a US$226 million loss in 2009.

