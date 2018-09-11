China's Netease says finance site to rectify "irregular practices"

BEIJING: Chinese internet company Netease said on Tuesday it would stop updating its finance website from today to rectify what it called "irregular practices" and conduct a "comprehensive correction."

Netease said its finance site had encountered problems and the firm had conducted a "serious self-criticism and introspection" and would work with other platforms to "create a clean and upright cyberspace."

Netease did not specify the website's problems.

The Chinese government maintains strict censorship of news sites and media platforms.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Darren Schuettler)