China's Tencent to introduce real name registration for hit game Honour of Kings

Tencent Holdings, China's largest gaming and social media company, said on Thursday it will introduce a real name-based registration system for its popular Honour of Kings game, amid a government campaign to tackle gaming addiction.

A child is pictured as he plays the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent at home in Dezhou
A child plays the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent at home in Dezhou, Shandong province, China July 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

HONG KONG: Tencent Holdings, China's largest gaming and social media company, said on Thursday it will introduce a real name-based registration system for its popular Honour of Kings game, amid a government campaign to tackle gaming addiction.

The news comes a week after China intensified a crackdown on online gaming, citing rising levels of myopia, heightening regulatory risks for companies in the world's biggest gaming market.

