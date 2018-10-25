China's ZTE Corp posts third-quarter profit, expects full-year loss

HONG KONG: Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp posted a third-quarter net profit of 564 million yuan (US$81 million) after resuming business in the wake of crippling US sanctions, but said it still expects to post a loss of up to 7.2 billion yuan for the full year.

Profit in the three months to Sep 30 was down 65 per cent year on year, while revenue dropped by 14.3 per cent to 19.33 billion, the company said on Thursday.

The world's fourth-largest telecommunications equipment maker by market share posted its worst half-year loss of 7.8 billion yuan in August due to US sanctions over violations of export restrictions.

It was forced to stop most business operations between April and July, when it paid US$1.4 billion in penalties to lift the sanctions.

In its Thursday filing ZTE said it expects to make a loss of between 6.2 billion and 7.2 billion yuan for full-year 2018, compared with a profit of 4.57 billion in 2017.

(US$1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi)

