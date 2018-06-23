China's ZTE expected to take last step to lift ban - US official

Technology

China's ZTE expected to take last step to lift ban - US official

China's ZTE Corp is expected to deposit US$400 million in an escrow account in a U.S. bank in the "next couple of days," the last step the Chinese company must take before a ban on U.S. suppliers can be lifted, a U.S. Department of Commerce official told Reuters on Friday.

The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen on the building of ZTE Beijing research and development center
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen on the building of ZTE Beijing research and development center in Beijing, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld)

Source: Reuters

