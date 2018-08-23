China says extremely concerned about Australian ban on Huawei

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was extremely concerned after Australia's government banned Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for the country's planned 5G mobile network.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

