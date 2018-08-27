China says ride-hailing firms that compromise passenger safety are not needed

China's transport ministry said on Monday that the country's ride-hailing sector had many firms and that companies that did not provide its passengers with effective safety precautions were not needed.

A woman walks past Didi Chuxing's booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2017 in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

The ministry's remarks were made in a commentary published on its website after a Didi Chuxing passenger was raped and murdered by her driver, sparking social media outrage and forcing the firm to suspend its carpool service.

"If a company is not compliant and self-disciplined, and takes its passengers' lives as a game, the public will vote with their feet and the government will not just stand by," it said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

