Chinese AI unicorn SenseTime signs MOU with 3 Singapore organisations

The three partners are National Supercomputing Centre of Singapore, Singtel and Nanyang Technological University.

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime on Friday (Jun 29) announced it had signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with three Singapore organisations - National Supercomputing Centre of Singapore (NSCC), Singtel and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

They aim to collaborate and use each other's strengths and customer bases to advance research in AI and develop AI-based technologies to "cater to industrial and institutional needs", the press release said.

The Chinese company views its presence in Singapore as a "critical step" in the company's international expansion, given the country's strong commitment in advancing AI research and applications.

It was announced earlier this month that a council will be formed to advise the Singapore Government on the ethical use of AI and data, which builds on the National Research Foundation's stated intention to pump in S$150 million to the AI.SG national programme last May.

"As Singapore serves as SenseTime's international hub, we're committed to building an AI ecosystem with our local partners and servicing our customers with leading AI technologies," said Mr Martin Huang, managing director of SenseTime Singapore.



"We look forward to promoting the development of AI in the ASEAN region with their partnerships."

SenseTime in April raised US$600 million in funds from investors like Alibaba Group and Singapore state fund Temasek, and touts itself as the world’s most valuable company focused on computer vision and deep learning technologies.

Its founder, Professor Tang Xiao'ou, is in Singapore to attend the inaugural Singapore Defence Technology Summit.

