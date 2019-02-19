Chinese government doesn't get involved in Huawei's business - German boss

The head of China's Huawei Technologies in Germany told a German newspaper that the Chinese government does not get involved in the company's business, adding the firm would work on being open and transparent in the debate about security of mobile networks.

BERLIN: The head of China's Huawei Technologies in Germany told a German newspaper that the Chinese government does not get involved in the company's business, adding the firm would work on being open and transparent in the debate about security of mobile networks.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

Advertisement

"The state does not have a stake in Huawei and it keeps out of our business," Dennis Zuo, the head of Huawei's German business told Handelsblatt newspaper.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)