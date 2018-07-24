Chipmaker AMS to review strategy, look to grab new opportunities

VIENNA: Austrian sensor specialist AMS started a strategic review of its business to take advantage of new growth opportunities and strengthen its position, its chief executive said.

"There are not always the same opportunities we are seeing currently and that's why we are looking into sharpening our portfolio to the next level," said Alexander Everke on a conference call on Tuesday.

AMS was evaluating strategic expansion opportunities to sustainably grow its optical, imaging, environmental and audio sensor businesses and plans to give an update in the fourth quarter, he said.

"The Cornerstones of our strategy will not change."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)