Computer-driven hedge funds lose out on volatility spike - HSBC data

LONDON: Performance from computer-driven hedge funds run by industry stalwarts Cantab Capital Partners and Systematica Investments took a hit after market volatility in February, showed data compiled by HSBC.

The Cantab Capital Partners Quantitative Fund and Systematica Alternative Markets Fund lost 10.7 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, in the year to Feb. 9, according to the HSBC data seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)