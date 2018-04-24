Corning profit beats, but smartphone glass sales fall
REUTERS: Telecoms parts producer Corning Inc beat expectations for profit on Tuesday thanks to optical fibre cable sales, but a drop in sales in its screen glass unit added to growing market nerves about demand for high-end smartphones.
Shares of Corning, whose toughened Gorilla glass is the screen of choice for smartphones including Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy, rose 2 percent in trading before the bell.
At least two other Apple suppliers - contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and chipmaker AMS - have pointed to soft demand from smartphone customers in the past week. Analysts have attributed the softness to weaker-than-anticipated demand for the Californian firm's iPhone X.
Global sales of smartphones to end users totalled nearly 408 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 5.6 percent year-over-year decline for the first time, Gartner Research said in February.
Corning said on Tuesday net sales in its speciality materials business, which makes Gorilla Glass, fell 7 percent to US$278 million in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimate of US$293 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in its LCD glass business, used in televisions and PCs, also declined 5 percent to US$745 million, below Wall Street estimates of US$747.5 million.
The only bright spot was the demand for optical fibre cables as telecom companies invest in upgrading their networks ahead of the rollout of 5G.
The industry will spend US$225 billion on 5G between 2019 and 2025, according to a research note published by Morgan Stanley in October.
Net sales from Corning's optical communications business, which makes fibre optic cables and connectors and contributes nearly one-third to its total sales, rose 8 percent to US$886 million.
Corning's net loss was US$589 million, or 72 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of US$86 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Corning earned 31 cents per share on revenue of US$2.51 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 30 cents per share and an adjusted revenue of US$2.49 billion.
