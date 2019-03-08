Corrected: Netflix chief marketing officer to step down

Netflix Inc said on Thursday its Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett is stepping down after seven years in the post, during which the online-streaming giant added 139 million paid subscribers.

REUTERS: (This story has been refilled to correct paragraph 1 to say Netflix "grew to," not "added" 139 million subscribers)

Netflix Inc said on Thursday its Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett is stepping down after seven years in the post, during which the online-streaming giant grew to more than 139 million paid subscribers.

Kelly will stay in his role for a transitional period until a new CMO is named, the company said in its post https://media.netflix.com/en/press-releases/kelly-bennett-stepping-down-as-netflix-chief-marketing-officer.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)