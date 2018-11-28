Cryptocurrencies to survive despite massive sell-off - Allianz's El-Erian

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor of Allianz and Former Chairman of President Obama&apos;s G
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor of Allianz and Former Chairman of President Obama's Global Development Council, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK: Cryptocurrencies, in the midst of a massive sell-off, will survive but will remain part of the commodity space, and not as a separate asset class, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said on Tuesday.

In a fireside chat at a Coindesk conference called Consensus: Invest in New York, El-Erian said the fact that more institutional investors are getting into various crypto projects, even as retail investors have shied away because of the price declines, was a positive sign for the market.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

