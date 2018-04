REUTERS: Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Monday it acquired Earn.com, and as part of the agreement, Earn's Chief Executive Balaji Srinivasan would join the company as chief technology officer.

Earn allows senders to pay users in cryptocurrency to reply to emails and complete tasks. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed in Coinbase's blog post.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)