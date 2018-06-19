Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike raises US$200 million

NEW YORK: CrowdStrike said on Tuesday it has raised US$200 million in the latest round of funding, putting the cloud-based cybersecurity company's valuation at more than US$3 billion.

Leveraging on artificial intelligence, CrowdStrike's Falcon platform prevents attacks on endpoints - which is a desktop or a server - on or off the network.

The series E round of financing was led by General Atlantic, Accel and IVP, with participation from existing investors CapitalG, an investment arm of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc, and March Capital, CrowdStrike said.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)