Daimler, BMW to invest more than 1 billion euros in mobility services

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

BERLIN: German carmakers Daimler and BMW deepened their cooperation on Friday by unveiling a combined ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to counter emerging rivals like Uber from the United States.

The luxury car manufacturers said they have earmarked more than 1 billion euros (US$1.13 billion) to expand their mobility services business as carmakers move beyond manufacturing and selling cars, towards a pay-per-minute system based on vehicle usage.

Daimler's Car2Go car-sharing business will be combined with BMW's DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.

(US$1 = 0.8819 euros)

(Reporting by Irene Presinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Source: Reuters

