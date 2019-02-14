Data localisation, e-commerce not discussed at US-India summit: US envoy

Data localisation, e-commerce legislation and the generalised system of preferences (GSP) were not expressly discussed during talks between the United States and India, U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

The U.S. has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting U.S. firms, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)