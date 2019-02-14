Data localisation, e-commerce not discussed at US-India summit: US envoy

Data localisation, e-commerce not discussed at US-India summit: US envoy

Data localisation, e-commerce legislation and the generalised system of preferences (GSP) were not expressly discussed during talks between the United States and India, U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

Man holds the flags while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York
FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The U.S. has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India's introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting U.S. firms, Reuters reported last week.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

