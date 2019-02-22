Deliveroo service disruption causes delay in food orders

SINGAPORE: Food delivery service Deliveroo experienced "technical issues" with its app and website on Friday evening (Feb 22), causing delays to orders during dinner time.



Disgruntled customers took their complaints to social media as early as 5.15pm, with some saying that they had waited for at least an hour for their orders to be delivered.

"We are sorry that some users were unable to access Deliveroo this evening," said a Deliveroo spokesperson at about 8.30pm in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries. "We have resolved the issue and our services are returning to normal.”



Deliveroo Singapore earlier acknowledged the issue in a Facebook post at about 6.30pm, saying it is "working hard to get things sorted as soon as possible". The post has since been taken down.

A notice from Deliveroo posted on Facebook on Feb 22, 2019. (Image: Facebook/DeliverooSG)

Responding to customers on Twitter, Deliveroo Singapore apologised for the "pause in service", saying it is experiencing a "technical issue".

Hey Rachel, sorry for the pause in service. We’re currently experiencing a technical issue, but we expect this to be resolved soon. We'll be back with you very shortly. We'd really appreciate your patience and understanding while we fix this. Thanks! — Deliveroo Singapore (@Deliveroo_SG) February 22, 2019

“I ordered, app crashed, phone number engaged … is my Katsu Curry coming or not? I’m so hungry I might cry," said Twitter user @ChubbsCharlie at about 5.45pm.



Another user, Cheyenne (@sakurapiglet), said at about 5.50pm that her order was supposed to have arrived one hour and 20 minutes ago. She wrote: “Definitely not a momentary issue … Deliveroo customer service has no idea how to handle this so I just paid for nothing. Paid for premium today too, waste of money and time!”

A customer who goes by Jason Yeo (@jasonyzs88) on Twitter complained that he could no longer check on what happened to his order due to issues with the app.

“We are constantly working to improve the customer experience and no-one has higher expectations for Deliveroo than the Deliveroo team," the company spokesperson said in response to Channel NewsAsia.

According to Down Detector, issues also affected Deliveroo customers in the United Kingdom.

