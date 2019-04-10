Deutsche Telekom says customers, operators pay price for 5G auction

The CEO of Deutsche Telekom criticised the amount companies will have to pay to get fifth generation mobile internet spectrum in Germany as the amount of total bids approached 5 billion euros (US$5.6 billion) on Wednesday.

"This money is taken away from the customers, citizens and operators," Timotheus Hoettges said at a conference in Berlin.

"You can only spend the euro once," he said, adding that 4.6 billion euros equal 23,000 mobile sites that the industry cannot build.

(US$1 = 0.8879 euros)

