Didi says to halt 'ride-hitching' in China for a week for driver checks

BEIJING: China's biggest ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said on Friday it would halt one of its services, which it calls "ride-hitching", in China for a week following the death of a passenger that has raised questions about safety.

The company said it would suspends its Hitch service - a pooling service for passengers and drivers going to the same destination - from Saturday nationwide, and would start checks on drivers.

A female passenger was killed in Zhengzhou city last week and the company apologized amid a public outcry.

